WV COVID-19 deaths edge toward 1,400

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s total deaths from COVID-19 are rising toward 1,400. Health officials say 20 more West Virginians, including a 28-year-old, have died in connection to the virus, bringing the state to 1,396 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Resources confirmed the deaths of a 97-year-old female from Cabell County, a 58-year-old female from Cabell County, a 78-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 63-year-old male from Pleasants County, an 83-year-old female from Wood County, an 83-year-old male from Jackson County, a 77-year-old female from Barbour County, a 70-year-old male from Barbour County, a 28-year-old male from Grant County, a 67-year-old male from Hancock County, a 73-year-old male from Roane County, a 69-year-old male from Cabell County, an 85-year-old female from Jackson County, an 88-year-old male from Harrison County, a 91-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year-old male from Brooke County, an 83-year-old female from Wood County, a 67-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 77-year-old male from Jefferson County, and a 54-year-old female from Brooke County.

WV COVID-19 data for Jan 4, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Jan 4, the WV DHHR reports 828 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours with a daily percent positivity rate of 13.81%. The cumulative rate is currently 5.07%. West Virginia has recorded a total of 91,886 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 27,362 cases remain active, 799 West Virginians are currently in the hospital and 63,128 people throughout the Mountain state have recovered.

WV County Alert System map for Jan 4, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 52,221 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed. The state has received a total of 103,375 doses since mid-December.

According to the County Alert System map, 43 West Virginia counties are in red. Counties in orange include McDowell, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Roane, Mason, Lewis, Randolph, Tucker and Morgan counties. Calhoun County is listed in gold on the map.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (835), Berkeley (6,651), Boone (1,102), Braxton (561), Brooke (1,510), Cabell (5,522), Calhoun (140), Clay (271), Doddridge (275), Fayette (1,884), Gilmer (437), Grant (807), Greenbrier (1,619), Hampshire (1,055), Hancock (1,997), Hardy (834), Harrison (3,195), Jackson (1,251), Jefferson (2,513), Kanawha (9,072), Lewis (577), Lincoln (823), Logan (1,784), Marion (2,084), Marshall (2,219), Mason (1,091), McDowell (1,028), Mercer (3,111), Mineral (2,145), Mingo (1,532), Monongalia (5,635), Monroe (700), Morgan (687), Nicholas (747), Ohio (2,642), Pendleton (331), Pleasants (595), Pocahontas (368), Preston (1,805), Putnam (3,128), Raleigh (2,914), Randolph (1,233), Ritchie (381), Roane (326), Summers (488), Taylor (751), Tucker (355), Tyler (393), Upshur (1,026), Wayne (1,773), Webster (171), Wetzel (742), Wirt (244), Wood (5,297), Wyoming (1,229).

For information on free COVID-19 testing in the state, visit the WV DHHR website.