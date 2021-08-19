WV COVID-19 deaths hit 3,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 3,001 West Virginians have now died in connection to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The first death related to the virus was reported on March 29, 2020.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of four more West Virginians including a 63-year-old female from Mingo County, a 79-year-old female from Wood County, a 60-year-old male from Cabell County, and a 27-year-old male from Roane County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind by receiving our COVID-19 vaccine.”

WV COVID-19 data for Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 970 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to a total of 176,608 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 8,175 are currently active. This number is almost 10 times greater than the state’s most recent low of 882 active cases reported on July 9.

According to the WV DHHR, the total number of Delta variant cases is currently at 458, with 2,506 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 32 Brazilian (Gamma) variant cases.

Health officials say 421 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 133 are in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 3,259,238 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.71% and a cumulative percent of 5.02%. A total of 165,432 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 70.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.6% have been fully vaccinated. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the vaccines, or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

WV County Alert System map for COVID-19 on Aug. 19, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, only Calhoun and Tucker counties are in green.

The 12 counties listed as red include Wayne, Lincoln, Wyoming, Nicholas, Clay, Wood, Pleasants, Randolph, Barbour, Wetzel, Marshall and Berkeley county.

The state has 27 counties currently in orange. These include Ohio, Tyler, Roane, Jackson, Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Monroe, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Upshur, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, Monongalia, Hardy, Harrison, Morgan and Jefferson counties.

Mineral, Preston, Marion, Ritchie and Wirt counties are in gold and Summers, Mason, Gilmer, Doddridge, Brooke, Hancock, Pendleton and Grant are in yellow.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county:

Barbour (1,707), Berkeley (13,794), Boone (2,289), Braxton (1,112), Brooke (2,324), Cabell (9,807), Calhoun (424), Clay (597), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,869), Gilmer (958), Grant (1,369), Greenbrier (3,028), Hampshire (2,021), Hancock (2,952), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,640), Jackson (2,409), Jefferson (5,072), Kanawha (16,455), Lewis (1,542), Lincoln (1,741), Logan (3,527), Marion (5,007), Marshall (3,867), Mason (2,288), McDowell (1,778), Mercer (5,601), Mineral (3,107), Mingo (2,936), Monongalia (9,851), Monroe (1,304), Morgan (1,358), Nicholas (2,062), Ohio (4,626), Pendleton (741), Pleasants (1,009), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,062), Putnam (5,800), Raleigh (7,620), Randolph (3,159), Ritchie (805), Roane (735), Summers (907), Taylor (1,429), Tucker (597), Tyler (819), Upshur (2,350), Wayne (3,523), Webster (650), Wetzel (1,596), Wirt (489), Wood (8,539), Wyoming (2,279).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Pleasants County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, St. Mary’s Marina, 617 Riverside Drive, St. Mary’s, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.