WV COVID-19 deaths reach 250

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, bringing the state’s total to 250 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 63-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 78-year old woman from Putnam County, and an 85-year old woman from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, the WV DHHR says the state has received a total of 462,547 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 11,661 positive cases. 86 of the cases are newly reported as of Tuesday morning. The total number of cases includes 2,785 active cases, 152 current hospitalizations and 8,626 recoveries.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (35), Berkeley (837), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (595), Calhoun (19), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (420), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (132), Hardy (76), Harrison (304), Jackson (219), Jefferson (394), Kanawha (1,737), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (522), Marion (232), Marshall (134), Mason (123), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (282), Monongalia (1,433), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (142), Putnam (352), Raleigh (393), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).

