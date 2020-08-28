CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are now reporting more than 200 COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports three additional deaths, bringing the state to 202 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.
The WV DHHR confirms the deaths of a 93-year old woman from Logan County, an 82-year old woman from Logan County, and a 77-year old man from Cabell County.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, health officials say the state has received a total of 419,401 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 191 new cases reported today, bringing the state to a total of 9,824 cases. The total includes 1,763 active cases, 133 current hospitalizations and 7,859 recoveries.
Confirmed cases per county include:
Barbour (33), Berkeley (788), Boone (134), Braxton (9), Brooke (86), Cabell (509), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (235), Gilmer (18), Grant (140), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (71), Harrison (262), Jackson (200), Jefferson (347), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (32), Lincoln (112), Logan (471), Marion (215), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (71), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (229), Monongalia (1,083), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (265), Raleigh (340), Randolph (221), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (104), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (242), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (64).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Four-year-old boy among 10 new COVID-19 cases in Mingo County
- WV COVID-19 deaths rise above 200
- Nitro City Hall closed as COVID-19 precaution
- Marshall University’s 2020 ‘Herd Rally’ goes virtual
- Sheetz aides in power outage relief with water donation
- Logan County Schools prepare for remote school lunch deliveries
- Growing Dome at St. Albans High School brings education to life
- Interview: Reducing deaths from opioid and drug abuse
- Summer food programs to end for one WV county; new school program set to begin
- WV opioid crisis program to receive more than $43 million