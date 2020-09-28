WV COVID-19 deaths rise; but total cases trending downward

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice gave his upbeat assessment at his monday COVID-19 briefing. The governor is pleased that the state schools map issued Saturday, has no counties in the red, and only Kanawha and Wayne Counties at the orange level. Overall, 49 of the state’s 55 counties are green or yellow, meaning in-person classes and after school activities are allowed.

“It seems like and even feels like this thing is starting to move our way. You know, I won’t promise that by any stretch of the imagination, but it just feels that way to me,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor says a flood of testing statewide has driven the numbers down. And now that Kanawha County has the worst numbers in the state, there will be a massive four-day public testing event at Charleston’s George Washington High School, from today through Thursday:

“Go get tested. If you are the significant spreader, we need to get you off and isolated, so that we can take care of each other and we can push this in the right direction. So go get tested,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

As of today, West Virginia has nearly 4-thousand active COVID-19 Cases.

“I did receive a call from a concerned parent today who says student athletes in his district have been getting multiple tests. The apparent goal is to drive negative test results way up, so that the county’s color drops to yellow or green, so kids can play sports. When I asked the Governor and State Health Officer about that today, they said flatly, that behavior is wrong,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

