WV COVID-19 deaths rise; over all cases dropping

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Six more people have died since Friday from Coronavirus in the Mountain State. However, the state is now averaging 6,000 tests per day. Because of the sharp increase, Kanawha County identified 85 positive cases last week, that may have gone undetected. Kanawha is the most populous county on the state, and all the negative results dropped it to the gold level on the state schools map.

“It is really important that we continue to test and we’ve tested about one-third of our state’s population in quantity. But we really want to get those numbers up to about 7,000 or 8,000 per day. So, West Virginia, you are doing really well,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

But with those improving numbers, some worry that people may get complacent, and let their guard down.

“But if we let up at all, we’re going to see an increase in cases. We’re seeing more outbreaks daily, in a wider variety of locations, a wider variety of settings. So, please everyone wear your mask. Please social distance,” said Bill Crouch, WV Secretary of Health-Human Resources.

As of today, West Virginia has 4,300 active cases of COVID-19, but more than 12,000 people have recovered.

“In another development, the Governor announced that cities and counties across West Virginia have shared $133 million in federal aid. But that account has a total of $200 million, so he’s encouraging more cities and counties to apply for reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.