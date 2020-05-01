Coronavirus in West Virginia: Deaths rise; state tax revenue plummets

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As he so often does, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice began his daily Covid-19 briefing, lamenting the additional loss of life.

“Dang, I hate this. I mean I can’t tell you how much I hate this. We’ve lost five more West Virginians,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The sad news came as the Governor was also able to point to some good news. The positive infection rate in the Mountain State has dropped dramatically, since March. But the crisis, and its economic shutdown, has come at a huge financial cost. State revenue numbers for April are down nearly $200 million dollars, with an annual deficit now predicted at $700 million. The governor wants to use federal aid to fix it.

“And I really believe wholeheartedly that we’re going to address the number through the federal government allowing us to back-fill revenue. We do not have that assurance yet, but we’re working it,” says Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

But Senate and Congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to bail the states out.

Meanwhile, the mandatory stay-at-home order ends Monday, to be replaced by a Safer-at-Home program, where people are asked to voluntarily limit their public travels. Another area of concern is people with depression and substance use disorders.

“May is Mental Health Month. This pandemic is stressful and difficult for almost everyone. We all have a hard time dealing with not seeing family and friends,” says Secretary Bill Crouch, WV Dept. of Health/Human Resources.

People are being urged to get out doors, but keep their distance.

“Governor Justice says unless Congress changes the rules to allow states – including West Virginia – to back-fill their budget deficits with federal aid, he’ll call the Legislature back into Special Session in June,” says Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.