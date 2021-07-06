WV COVID-19 deaths top 2,900, state reports 130 new cases over holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia surpassed 2,900 over the Fourth of July weekend. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says two more West Virginians have died since the state’s last report on Friday, July 2, bringing the total to 2,901 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 93-year-old from Mercer County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for July 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 130 new COVID-19 cases have also been confirmed since Friday’s report. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 164,279 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, at least 2,368 variant cases have been confirmed. This includes 2,328 cases of the U.K. variant, seven cases of the South African variant, 21 cases of the Brazilian variant and 12 cases of the Delta variant.

Health officials say 1,093 cases of COVID-19 remain active in the state. Of those cases, 66 patients are currently hospitalized with 25 people in the ICU and seven on ventilators. The number of West Virginians recovered from the virus has topped 160,000 with 160,285 reported recoveries.

The state has received a total of 3,027,206 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 1.14% and a cumulative rate of 5%.

The WV DHHR says a total of 64.5% of eligible West Virginians, or 1,005,135 people, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say 53.7% of eligible West Virginians, or 836,954 people, are fully vaccinated against the virus. The WV DHHR has more information on the vaccines, including how to find a nearby vaccination site at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

West Virginia County Alert System map for July 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, Mingo and Mineral counties are the only counties in yellow on the map. Mingo County has a percent positivity rate of 3.13% and an infection rate of 6.71%, while Mineral County has a percent positivity rate of 3.15% and an infection rate of 4.79%. All other counties in the state are listed as green on today’s map.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,856), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,020), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,888), Calhoun (394), Clay (543), Doddridge (646), Fayette (3,558), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,317), Greenbrier (2,902), Hampshire (1,928), Hancock (2,845), Hardy (1,584), Harrison (6,209), Jackson (2,265), Jefferson (4,807), Kanawha (15,505), Lewis (1,298), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,303), Marion (4,660), Marshall (3,539), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,615), Mercer (5,200), Mineral (2,990), Mingo (2,771), Monongalia (9,400), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,230), Nicholas (1,908), Ohio (4,317), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,962), Putnam (5,334), Raleigh (7,096), Randolph (2,860), Ritchie (761), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,283), Tucker (547), Tyler (749), Upshur (1,973), Wayne (3,183), Webster (547), Wetzel (1,393), Wirt (457), Wood (7,953), Wyoming (2,059).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.