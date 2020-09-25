WV COVID-19 deaths up; overall positive tests down

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Despite 11 new deaths in the past two days, the overall COVID-19 numbers in West Virginia are improving, and today not a single county is in the red. Health officials attribute that to many people heeding the warnings about social distancing and wearing face masks.

“If you do everything right, you follow the guidelines, we could shut this thing down in a second. If we all wore masks everywhere we go, absolutely we could shut it down tomorrow,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The state has also ramped up it’s free testing. While it had been testing approximately 35-hundred people a day, yesterday the state did more than 6-thousand tests. The goal is to ramp it up even more, to 10-thousand.

“8.9 percent of people infected with COVID, infect 80 percent of everyone else. And the only way we identify them, because many of them are not symptomatic, they don’t know they have COVID, is test, test, test,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

In his daily briefing the Governor took a moment to pay tribute to Salem Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Todd of Harrison County, who died this week from complications of COVID-19

“Also today Governor Justice said West Virginia will not be renewing the program where it gave the unemployed an additional $100 dollars per week. He says he can’t do that unless Congress provides more funding,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

