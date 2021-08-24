WV COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases continue to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Mountain State is moving closer to 500, with a total of 491 reported as of today, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. This includes 169 patients in the ICU and 68 on ventilators. The number of hospitalizations in the state has not been this high since Jan. 29, when the total was at 481.

Health officials are also reporting 785 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the state to 180,804 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s active cases are currently at 10,980. According to the WV DHHR, the total number of Delta variant cases is currently at 470. The state is also reporting 2,506 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 32 Brazilian (Gamma) variant cases.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says another West Virginian has died in connection to COVID-19 bringing the total to 3,017 deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the death of a 42-year-old male from Berkeley County.

The state has received a total of 3,304,506 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 12.76, the highest the rate has been since Tuesday, Jan. 5. The cumulative percent positivity rate also continues to rise and is now at 5.07%. Health officials say 166,807 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials report 70.8% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.9% of those eligible are fully vaccinated against the virus. West Virginia residents 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the vaccines or to find a vaccination site in your area, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Anyone eligible for the shot who has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstake”s by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

According to the WV DHHR County Alert System map, Pocahontas County has now moved from yellow to green after no counties were reported as green on Monday’s map.

WV County Alert System map for Aug. 24, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The map shows Berkeley, Hampshire, Marshall, Wetzel, Barbour, Randolph, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, Wayne, Jackson and Wood counties in red.

The 30 counties listed in orange include Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Boone, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Clay, Roane, Wirt, Ritchie, Pleasants, Tyler, Ohio, Braxton, Webster, Lewis, Upshur, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Morgan and Jefferson counties.

Gold counties include Mason, Brooke and Hancock counties while Calhoun, Gilmer, Doddridge and Tucker counties are yellow.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,789), Berkeley (14,057), Boone (2,337), Braxton (1,142), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (10,027), Calhoun (,436), Clay (622), Doddridge (684), Fayette (3,970), Gilmer (967), Grant (1,387), Greenbrier (3,126), Hampshire (2,076), Hancock (2,979), Hardy (1,676), Harrison (6,787), Jackson (2,463), Jefferson (5,151), Kanawha (16,953), Lewis (1,614), Lincoln (1,784), Logan (3,594), Marion (5,088), Marshall (3,940), Mason (2,343), McDowell (1,833), Mercer (5,751), Mineral (3,174), Mingo (3,032), Monongalia (9,984), Monroe (1,347), Morgan (1,392), Nicholas (2,132), Ohio (4,725), Pendleton (769), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (760), Preston (3,114), Putnam (5,911), Raleigh (7,817), Randolph (3,294), Ritchie (818), Roane (766), Summers (929), Taylor (1,462), Tucker (613), Tyler (850), Upshur (2,443), Wayne (3,602), Webster (667), Wetzel (1,666), Wirt (498), Wood (8,736), Wyoming (2,358).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 PM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.