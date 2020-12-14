WV COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of West Virginains currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen to 720. State health officials say 199 of those people are in the ICU and 82 on ventilators.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also says 10 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the Mountain State to 978.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 14, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old male from Grant County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 67-year-old male from Preston County, a 71-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old female from Berkeley County, and a 78-year-old female from Kanawha County.

The WV DHHR is reporting 1,177 new COVID-19 cases with a total of 64,394 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases 21,076 are active and 42,340 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 14, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 1,321,330 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 8.33% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 4.10%.

The WV DHHR’s County Alert System map lists Boone, Mason, Jackson, Ritchie, Pleasants, Tyler, Brooke, Hancock, Preston, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan and Berkeley counties in red.

Counties in orange on the map include Jefferson, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Webster, Nicholas, Clay, Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, Mercer, Lewis, Doddridge, Harrison, Barbour, Monongalia, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Wirt and Wood counties. The map lists Raleigh, Fayette, Monroe, Gilmer, Upshur, Pendleton, Tucker and Marion counties as gold. Four counties are yellow and four are green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (562), Berkeley (4,537), Boone (813), Braxton (172), Brooke (1,005), Cabell (3,962), Calhoun (106), Clay (193), Doddridge (173), Fayette (1,377), Gilmer (257), Grant (596), Greenbrier (924), Hampshire (631), Hancock (1,292), Hardy (524), Harrison (2,012), Jackson (910), Jefferson (1,836), Kanawha (7,099), Lewis (343), Lincoln (546), Logan (1,222), Marion (1,262), Marshall (1,660), Mason (798), McDowell (745), Mercer (1,834), Mineral (1,825), Mingo (1,132), Monongalia (4,171), Monroe (482), Morgan (468), Nicholas (503), Ohio (2,011), Pendleton (182), Pleasants (209), Pocahontas (295), Preston (1,081), Putnam (2,477), Raleigh (2,073), Randolph (905), Ritchie (256), Roane (237), Summers (327), Taylor (490), Tucker (241), Tyler (229), Upshur (639), Wayne (1,336), Webster (110), Wetzel (523), Wirt (159), Wood (3,678), Wyoming (964).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing events are scheduled for today, Monday, December 14, at the following locations:

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Schoenbaum Enrichment Center, 1701 5th Avenue, Charleston, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

2:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Bus Garage, Willow Lane, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Keyser Health School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV 26726

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

COVID-19 testing will be held on Tuesday, Dec 15, in Boone, Clay, Hardy, Jackson, Mercer, Mineral, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

For more on COVID-19 testing in the Mountain State, visit the WV DHHR website.