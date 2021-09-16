WV COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue breaking new records

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the Mountain State has again hit record numbers of West Virginians in the hospital and the ICU due to COVID-19.

According to the WV DHHR, the state has 893 people currently hospitalized due to the virus and 275 patients in the ICU. 160 of those patients are on ventilators.

Health officials say 2,135 new cases of the virus have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing West Virginia’s total to 217,119 cases throughout the pandemic. Of these cases, 28,773 are currently active.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is reporting 17 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 including three people under the age of 50.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 52-year old male from Ritchie County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Preston County, a 56-year old female from Wetzel County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 52-year old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Wetzel County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 67-year old female from Preston County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 56-year old female from Harrison County.

According to the WV DHHR, the Mountain State is now reporting 1,783 Delta variant cases, 2,510 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 36 Brazillian (Gamma) variant cases.

The state has received a total of 3,644,765 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.37% and a cumulative rate of 5.6%. A total of 185,033 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Tucker County has now moved to yellow after yesterday becoming the first county to move back to green after several weeks. Counties in gold are Pocahontas and Gilmer counties.

The map lists Ohio, Pleasants, Lewis, Barbour, Randolph and Pendelton as orange.

The remaining 46 of the state’s 55 counties are listed as red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 74.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60% are now fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (2,217), Berkeley (15,581), Boone (2,840), Braxton (1,574), Brooke (2,675), Cabell (12,343), Calhoun (741), Clay (953), Doddridge (918), Fayette (4,831), Gilmer (1,106), Grant (1,727), Greenbrier (3,992), Hampshire (2,500), Hancock (3,370), Hardy (2,026), Harrison (8,205), Jackson (2,961), Jefferson (5,765), Kanawha (20,112), Lewis (2,187), Lincoln (2,187), Logan (4,422), Marion (6,035), Marshall (4,528), Mason (2,930), McDowell (2,223), Mercer (6,959), Mineral (3,763), Mingo (3,722), Monongalia (11,012), Monroe (1,792), Morgan (1,653), Nicholas (2,751), Ohio (5,297), Pendleton (966), Pleasants (1,193), Pocahontas (919), Preston (3,800), Putnam (7,062), Raleigh (9,388), Randolph (4,239), Ritchie (1,112), Roane (1,034), Summers (1,150), Taylor (1,747), Tucker (819), Tyler (1,119), Upshur (3,228), Wayne (4,404), Webster (851), Wetzel (2,055), Wirt (637), Wood (10,556), Wyoming (2,942).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6 th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (under tent), 900 N. Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV

Hardy County 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24983

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wood County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Parkersburg, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.