WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says COVID-19 numbers are continuing to climb in the Mountain State.

According to the WV DHHR, 1,102 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. This brings the state to a total of 181,906 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 11,725 are currently active.

Health officials say the state is also confirming a total of 19 newly reported deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of West Virginians who have died in connection to the virus to 3,036.

Of those 19 deaths, health officials say five were reported as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data recollection with the individual’s official death certificate. The WV DHHR says these deaths include a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 47-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 58-year old female from Monongalia County.

Health officials say the 14 deaths reported in the past 24 hours include a 61-year old female from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Lincoln County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, an 89-year old male from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 56-year old female from Nicholas County, a 95-year old female from Upshur County, and a 66-year old female from Pocahontas County.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia on Aug. 25, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia is also reporting a total of 554 Delta variant cases up 84 from the last update on Monday. The state is also reporting 2,510 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 33 Brazilian (Gamma) variant cases.

Of the state’s active cases, 511 West Virginians are currently hospitalized. The last time the state reported more than 500 patients in the hospital was Jan. 28. Health officials say 171 patients are in the ICU and 74 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 3,315,393 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.45% and a current cumulative percent of 5.09%. Health officials say 167,145 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 71.1% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and a total of 58.1% are now fully vaccinated. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and over are eligible for the vaccine. For more information on the vaccines or to find a vaccine location near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for Aug. 25, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, Pocahontas County remains the only county in green on the map. Tucker, Gilmer and Doddridge are the only counties in yellow and no counties are listed as gold.

The 26 orange counties include Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Cabell, Mason, Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Pleasants, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Upshur, Lewis, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Pendleton, Grant, Mineral, Morgan and Jefferson counties.

The remaining 25 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These counties are Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Randolph, Barbour, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley, Wetzel, Tyler, Wood, Wirt, Jackson and Putnam counties.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,808), Berkeley (14,127), Boone (2,349), Braxton (1,148), Brooke (2,368), Cabell (10,075), Calhoun (442), Clay (632), Doddridge (688), Fayette (3,992), Gilmer (970), Grant (1,388), Greenbrier (3,150), Hampshire (2,080), Hancock (2,992), Hardy (1,693), Harrison (6,833), Jackson (2,479), Jefferson (5,168), Kanawha (17,035), Lewis (1,622), Lincoln (1,792), Logan (3,623), Marion (5,107), Marshall (3,957), Mason (2,362), McDowell (1,847), Mercer (5,779), Mineral (3,187), Mingo (3,048), Monongalia (10,020), Monroe (1,383), Morgan (1,409), Nicholas (2,151), Ohio (4,752), Pendleton (773), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (766), Preston (3,137), Putnam (5,936), Raleigh (7,874), Randolph (3,334), Ritchie (825), Roane (780), Summers (940), Taylor (1,467),Tucker (617), Tyler (864), Upshur (2,459), Wayne (3,620), Webster (687), Wetzel (1,678), Wirt (504), Wood (8,781), Wyoming (2,386).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Clay County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.