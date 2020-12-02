WV COVID-19 hospitalizations spike above 600

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than 600 West Virginians are currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia has set another record with 622 people throughout the state in the hospital due to the virus as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Of those, 164 are in the ICU and 88 are on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 report for Dec. 2, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

The WV DHHR also reports 20 more people in the Mountain State have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 778. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported in a single day. The record for most deaths recorded in one day was broken yesterday, Tuesday, Dec. 1 with 23 confirmed deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 25-year-old female from Cabell County, a 74-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 61-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 59-year-old male from Pocahontas County, a 90-year-old female from Marshall County, an 88-year-old female from Marshall County, an 85-year-old male from Marshall County, a 68-year-old female from Hancock County, an 80-year-old female from Marshall County, a 74-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 95-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year-old female from McDowell County, an 82-year-old male from Preston County, an 89-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 54-year-old male from Mineral County, a 69-year-old female from Wayne County, a 71-year-old female from Preston County, a 72-year-old male from Preston County, and a 95-year-old female from Mineral County.

West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System map for Dec. 2, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Mountain State, bringing the total to 49,905 cases since the pandemic began. 17,125 cases are active and 32,002 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The state has received 1,152,045 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.60%. The cumulative percent positivity rate is 3.69%.

The WV DHHR County Alert System map lists Wyoming, Wayne, Mason, Wirt, Marshall, Ohio, Grant and Mineral counties in the red. Cabell, Putnam, Boone, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Wood, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Barbour, Preston, Wetzel, Brooke, Hancock, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson are orange, while Fayette, Kanawha, Calhoune, Tyler and Taylor counties are gold. All other counties are listed as yellow or green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (456), Berkeley (3,453), Boone (682), Braxton (124), Brooke (709), Cabell (3,056), Calhoun (82), Clay (123), Doddridge (129), Fayette (1,190), Gilmer (214), Grant (407), Greenbrier (552), Hampshire (372), Hancock (787), Hardy (300), Harrison (1,527), Jackson (713), Jefferson (1,442), Kanawha (5,862), Lewis (252), Lincoln (444), Logan (1,088), Marion (943), Marshall (1,298), Mason (535), McDowell (640), Mercer (1,383), Mineral (1,385), Mingo (998), Monongalia (3,400), Monroe (390), Morgan (305), Nicholas (385), Ohio (1,651), Pendleton (111), Pleasants (104), Pocahontas (225), Preston (686), Putnam (2,050), Raleigh (1,674), Randolph (751), Ritchie (185), Roane (191), Summers (280), Taylor (366), Tucker (148), Tyler (149), Upshur (527), Wayne (1,076), Webster (69), Wetzel (425), Wirt (120), Wood (2,708), Wyoming (783).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing will be available on the following days:

December 2, 2020

Berkeley County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

Harrison County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jackson County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Nitro High School, 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, WV (offered by Fruth Pharmacy) 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered) (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 East Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Taylor County 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wirt County Primary, 438 Schoolview Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Magic Mart, Highway 971, Oceana, WV



December 3, 2020

Berkeley County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex, School at Mt. Storm, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Hardy County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5 th Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered) 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Man Fire Department (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Matewan Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 East Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Taylor County 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

