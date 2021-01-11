WV COVID-19 numbers are up, but vaccinations rise, too

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia continues to lead the nation in the number of people per-capita who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In fact, Governor Jim Justice appeared on national TV on CNBC this morning to tout that accomplishment.

Still, the state saw nearly 1,100 new cases since yesterday with 12 more deaths. The state death total stands at slightly less-than 1,600. And West Virginia is nearing 30,000 active cases, a record.

“Take the vaccine, come on everybody. I mean what in the world, what in the world are you afraid of? I mean really, are you afraid of growing a third arm or whatever, or growing antlers? And I am only being facetious to make my point,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.



Aside form getting people over 80, then 70 than 60 vaccinated first, the next target are school teachers, especially those over age 50. Health officials are confident most elementary and middle schools – both public and private — will open next Tuesday January 19th, and many high schools, too.

“The Department of Education selected that date. I believe they spoke to their county superintendents as a date. And we also started with the vaccination roll-out, suggested that date as well,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

As of today, 53 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are in the orange or red, the worst categories for infection and transmission.

The Governor says West Virginia is in the process of opening 12- satellite vaccination clinics across the state within this week. The times and locations will soon be available here.

