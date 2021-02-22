WV COVID-19 numbers continue to decline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says two more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 2,263 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old male and a 75-year-old female, both from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Feb. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 238 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Feb. 22. The state has recorded a total of 129,854 cases throughout the pandemic. 8,795 cases remain active with 294 West Virginians currently hospitalized. Of those patients, 80 are in the ICU and 33 are on ventilators.

WV DHHR officials say 166,272 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 269,670 doses have been fully administered. People in the Mountian State can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map as of Feb. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, 10 counties – Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Doddridge, Wetzell, Hampshire and Berkeley counties – are currently orange. No counties are in red.

Gold counties on the map include Logan, Boone, Lewis, Monongalia, Ohio, Brooke, Hardy, Morgan and Jefferson counties. Marshall, Preston, Grant, Tyler, Gilmer, Upshur, Webster, Nicholas, Kanawha, Wayne and Mingo counties are yellow. The remaining 25 counties are listed as green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,174), Berkeley (9,585), Boone (1,549), Braxton (772), Brooke (1,996), Cabell (7,689), Calhoun (222), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,609), Gilmer (703), Grant (1,049), Greenbrier (2,375), Hampshire (1,499), Hancock (2,573), Hardy (1,260), Harrison (4,810), Jackson (1,646), Jefferson (3,579), Kanawha (11,891), Lewis (1,020), Lincoln (1,209), Logan (2,660), Marion (3,614), Marshall (2,982), Mason (1,757), McDowell (1,338), Mercer (4,161), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,097), Monongalia (7,796), Monroe (932), Morgan (919), Nicholas (1,163), Ohio (3,595), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (798), Pocahontas (582), Preston (2,512), Putnam (4,146), Raleigh (4,597), Randolph (2,364), Ritchie (613), Roane (490), Summers (698), Taylor (1,073), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,655), Wayne (2,583), Webster (294), Wetzel (1,064), Wirt (348), Wood (6,966), Wyoming (1,719).

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.