WV COVID-19 numbers down; gaming system for sports reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With a sharp increase in COVID-19 testing, we have received multiple reports to our newsroom, that some student athletes are taking unnecessary tests knowing they’re negative.

The goal, sources say, is to raise the overall negative numbers, so that their school district are ranked as green and yellow, allowing students to play sports. State leaders are saying, if that’s true, it’s out of bounds.

“Coaches, honest to Pete! If you are doing this, then you should not be a coach,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“Going multiple times to get a number down, we’ve never asked anyone to do that. If you’re doing that to play sports, that’s not appropriate,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

But they didn’t say what would happen if an athlete or coach gets caught doing it.

The latest daily map shows that positive case numbers are way down, with no counties in the red, and only three in the orange. It would appear that intense, statewide testing is working, despite some trying to game the system.

“But it would be way more great if we were able to identify the spreaders that we are missing that are asymptomatic, out there that we can’t possibly identify if we don;t test a whole lot more,” said Gov. Justice.

In another development the National Guard says completion of all new WiFi internet hot spots in West Virginia, will be finished tomorrow. They are critical to online learning.

“The Governor says so far more than 8-thousand small business in West Virginia have shared more than 22-million dollars on COVID-19 relief grants. Today is the last day to apply for those grants, and they must be post-marked September 30th,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

