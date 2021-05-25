WV COVID-19 numbers improve; Governor rethinks employee bonus plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The rate of positive cases continues to drop in the Mountain State, and other trends are moving in the right direction.

There are slightly more than 5,300 active cases. 46% of people age 12 and higher have been fully vaccinated, while 74% of those ages 65 and over are fully vaccinated. Health officials say vaccinations could be coming to those under age 12:

“Vaccine manufactures will continue to push the age down in their clinical trials so that eventually we should be able to get to almost all West Virginians and almost all Americans, with vaccines,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Right now the state has put a high priority on vaccinating people ages 12 through 35 because that age group has the largest number of new positive cases.

Meanwhile, in another development, Governor Jim Justice says he will pivot on an incentive plan to bring displaced workers back on the job. The governor wanted the state to chip in 500 dollars, and private businesses to do the same, for a $1,000 signing bonus. But too many businesses say they don’t have any spare cash.

“But we got a lot of other folks that just can’t afford to do it. And you know really and truly it just makes it really, really tough on them. So, what I’m looking at now is purely just from the state,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor says he’ll have more details on his job’s incentive plan, later this week.

“Another indication that West Virginia’s COVID-19 situation is getting better? For the second straight day none of our 55 counties is in the red category,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

