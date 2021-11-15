WV COVID-19 numbers plateau; still not many takers for booster shots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most of West Virginia’s COVID-19 indicators have plateaued for now, after spiking in some categories last week. There were 486 new cases in the past day, with 6,400 active cases. Both of those numbers are trending downward.

On the other hand, slightly more than 50,000 people have received a booster shot. That’s up only four percent from last week. Without boosters, many people are no longer protected.

“If you are six months out from having your fully-vaccinated shot, from Pfizer or Moderna, and two-months out from J&J, you’re being very, very, very foolish. Very foolish,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

While some of the COVID numbers declined over the weekend, the rate of transmission has gone up to the point where nearly everyone positive for coronavirus, will infect at least one other person.

“We know that when that goes above one, we’ll start to see more hospitalizations, ICUs and ventilators. And then followed by a surge in unfortunately, the loss of great West Virginians,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

There are 529 people in West Virginia hospitals with COVID-19. Health officials say 28 percent of them were fully vaccinated, and that just underscores the need for people to get booster shots.

“At this point in time, West Virginia has changed the guidance on booster shots. Anyone who is now 18 years of age and older, can get the additional dose,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.