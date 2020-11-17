WV COVID-19 numbers up again; testing is up, too

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Part of the surge in COVID-19 is due to ramped-up testing, which is identifying more positive cases than before.

On any given day, the National Guard, health departments and EMS crews are testing more than 10,000 people a day across the Mountain State. There were long lines at a testing station in Eastern Kanawha County today.

“We know that we are seeing more numbers than we’ve had in the previous months, with our previous spikes. And with area hospitals already being at their max, this could be very devastating. So we are happy to be out here testing, making sure everybody is safe before the holidays,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Statewide, 864 new cases were reported since Monday. 13 additional deaths bring the state’s pandemic total to 598. And there are now 10,707, active cases. It’s because of the latest surge, that more people are showing up for tests.

“Just such a widespread with the community, just that fast scares me,” said Jonathan Hawk, , who was in line getting tested for COVID-19.

Still others are concerned about Thanksgiving, which is next week.

“I do worry about it. We’re just having close family and I still worry about that. It should probably just stay in each household,” said Alyssa Tyson, who was in line getting tested for COVID-19.

Free testing will be ramped up through the holiday season all across West Virginia. To find testing sites go online to www.dhhr.wv.gov.

“Public health officials thought there might be a reduced testing turnout at this location because it is in a more rural, remote section of Kanawha County. Instead, cars are lined up as far as the eyes can see, said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

