WV COVID-19 positivity rate jumps back above 5%

CHARLESTON. WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s daily percent positivity rate has increased over the past 24 hours, rising almost 2% to 5.48% as of Monday, March 15. The cumulative rate, however, is continuing its slow decline, reaching 5.33% this morning.

The state has received a total of 2,301,692 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with 135,678 positive cases of the virus reported since the pandemic began. 210 of those cases have been newly reported in the past 24 hours.

Health officials in West Virginia say another person has died in connection to COVID-19. The case brings the state to 2,531 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Monday, March 15, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the death of a 97-year-old male from Kanawha County.

WV COVID-19 Data for March 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 151 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus with 50 of those patients in the ICU and 23 on ventilators. A total of 127,933 people in the Mountain State have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 245,196 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 390,605 people in the state have received their first shot. West Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map for March 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Webster County is still back in orange, and no counties are currently in red. Along with Webster County, Berkeley, Hardy, Grant, Nicholas, Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties are in orange. The map lists Wayne, Cabell, Putnam, Wood, Wetzel and Raleigh counties in gold and Fayette, Wirt, Doddridge, Marshall, Barbour, Preston, Hampshire and Jefferson counties in yellow. 32 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,055), Boone (1,648), Braxton (792), Brooke (2,040), Cabell (8,085), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (484), Fayette (2,784), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,132), Greenbrier (2,448), Hampshire (1,562), Hancock (2,597), Hardy (1,311), Harrison (4,964), Jackson (1,700), Jefferson (3,718), Kanawha (12,400), Lewis (1,065), Lincoln (1,286), Logan (2,812), Marion (3,786), Marshall (3,106), Mason (1,815), McDowell (1,388), Mercer (4,296), Mineral (2,604), Mingo (2,200), Monongalia (8,308), Monroe (983), Morgan (949), Nicholas (1,266), Ohio (3,710), Pendleton (624), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,631), Putnam (4,356), Raleigh (4,961), Randolph (2,430), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (706), Taylor (1,102), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,724), Wayne (2,635), Webster (380), Wetzel (1,107), Wirt (364), Wood (7,260), Wyoming (1,772).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as daily testing events and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.