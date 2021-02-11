WV COVID-19 positivity rates drop

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s daily percent positivity rate of COVID-19 cases is down below 4% for the first time since Nov. 8. In the past 24 hours, the rate has dropped from 4.93% on Wednesday to 3.28% this morning, Thursday Feb. 11.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has recorded 469 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours for a total of 126,420 cases reported throughout the pandemic. West Virginia has received a total of 2,028,981 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a cumulative percent positivity rate of 5.59%. That percentage has also started to drop back down after reaching a high of 5.62% between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. The state says 13,535 cases remain active and 110,698 West Virginians have recovered.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Of the state’s active cases, 364 West Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. 82 of those patients are in the ICU and 40 are on ventilators.

Health officials say 12 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,187 deaths.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old female from Marion County, a 68-year-old male from Marion County, a 67-year-old male from Hancock County, a 75-year-old male from Harrison County, a 75-year-old female from Hardy County, a second 75-year-old female from Hardy County, a 92-year-old female from Ohio County, a 78-year-old male from Morgan County, a 73-year-old male from Roane County, a 50-year-old male from Cabell County, an 88-year-old male from Berkeley County, and an 89-year-old female from Summers County.

WV COVID-19 vaccine data for Feb. 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia is continuing its vaccination efforts, with 96.6%, or 227,921, of the doses allotted for first doses already administered to West Virginians. A total of 115,598 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated. People in the Mountain State can pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map for Feb. 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System Map, Wayne, Hardy and Hampshire counties are in red while Mingo, Boone, Raleigh, Jackson, Wood, Ritchie, Doddridge, Lewis, Webster, Nicholas, Tyler, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marshall, Hancock, Pendleton, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties are in orange.

The map lists Cabell, Mason, Putnam, Logan, Wyoming, Wirt, Marion, Ohio, Grant and Mineral counties are gold, with Lincoln, Kanawha, Fayette, Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour, Preston, Harrison and Brooke counties in yellow. McDowell, Summers, Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Gilmer, Braxton, Upshur, Pleasants and Taylor.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,154), Berkeley (9,332), Boone (1,502), Braxton (759), Brooke (1,957), Cabell (7,420), Calhoun (217), Clay (362), Doddridge (447), Fayette (2,526), Gilmer (661), Grant (1,021), Greenbrier (2,341), Hampshire (1,467), Hancock (2,547), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,688), Jackson (1,631), Jefferson (3,476), Kanawha (11,546), Lewis (966), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,581), Marion (3,535), Marshall (2,941), Mason (1,720), McDowell (1,314), Mercer (4,052), Mineral (2,550), Mingo (2,041), Monongalia (7,472), Monroe (918), Morgan (898), Nicholas (1,117), Ohio (3,507), Pendleton (604), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,473), Putnam (4,011), Raleigh (4,429), Randolph (2,309), Ritchie (590), Roane (479), Summers (688), Taylor (1,052), Tucker (480), Tyler (600), Upshur (1,605), Wayne (2,526), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,043), Wirt (338), Wood (6,782), Wyoming (1,689).

For information on free COVID-19 testing and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.