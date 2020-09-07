WV COVID-19 related deaths edge toward 250

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state health officials have confirmed the 247th death related to COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the death of an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, health officials have confirmed 11,575 positive COVID-19 cases, 163 of which are newly reported. According to the DHHR website, 8,581 West Virginians have recovered.

Number of cases per county:

Barbour (35), Berkeley (831), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (589), Calhoun (18), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (76), Harrison (301), Jackson (217), Jefferson (389), Kanawha (1,731), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (519), Marion (230), Marshall (134), Mason (120), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (280), Monongalia (1,401), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (57), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (350), Raleigh (391), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (298), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories