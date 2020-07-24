WV COVID-19 testing increases with free tests this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has now tested more than 14% of the state’s population for COVID-19, with nearly 1,500 additional test results reported since 10 a.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

This includes 250 West Virginian’s tested in Brook County on Friday, July 24, 2020, through the free testing for minority populations. Free testing will also be available tomorrow in Brooke and Logan counties, according to the WV DHHR.

As of 5 p.m. July 24, 2020, the state has received 253,040 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 42 new cases reported today, bringing West Virginia to a total of 5,695 total cases, 133 of which are probable and 103 deaths.

The graph below shows a weekly comparison of COVID-19 numbers in the Mountain State.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as case confirmed by lab test/probable case, include:

Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (585/19), Boone (69/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (42/1), Cabell (248/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (111/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (80/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (152/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (273/5), Kanawha (641/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (36/2), Logan (66/0), Marion (148/4), Marshall (94/1), Mason (38/0), McDowell (13/1), Mercer (79/0), Mineral (87/2), Mingo (79/2), Monongalia (797/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (217/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (94/21), Putnam (132/1), Raleigh (119/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (37/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (209/11), Wyoming (15/0).

