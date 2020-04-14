WV COVID-19 update: Gov. Justice to speak at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is providing an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says as of 10:00 a.m., on April 14, 2020, the state confirms seven new cases of coronavirus in the state since the evening of Monday, April 13, 2020.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (100), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (25), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (52), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (21), Wyoming (1).

Yesterday, Justice added Jackson County to the executive orders regarding “hot spot” counties in West Virginia. This addition brings the total to 12 counties. The 11 counties already listed under the order include, Kanawha, Harrison, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan Monongalia, Marion, Cabell, Ohio, Wayne and Wood.

He also said that due to the US Department of Transportation suspending its restrictions on food trucks at federally funded rest areas, the West Virginia Division of Highways has set guidelines as a temporary measure to give truck drivers another option to stop for a meal with several restaurants closed or reducing hours due to the pandemic.

