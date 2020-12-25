WV crews work tirelessly to clear roads for holiday travelers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Road conditions throughout the tri-state have worsened as snow accumulates and temperatures continue to decrease. The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) is working nonstop to clear the roads for holiday travel.

This is the first white Christmas the tri-state has seen in a decade, and while beautiful and aesthetically pleasing, it can cause many accidents on the road.

WVDOH Transportation Crew Supervisor, Andy Estep said, “unfortunately they have to be out here doing their job. They take pride in their work and we have great employees and they’ll get the job done, give us time to get the roads clear.”

For at least the next 24 hours, crews will continuously load up their trucks with salt to tackle the icy roads, paying close attention to bridges and elevated surfaces that tend to freeze over first.

The biggest challenge with weather conditions like this, believe it or not, is other drivers who don’t drive with caution around plow and salt trucks.

“I understand people have to go places, but if they could stay off the roadway, that would really help us get it cleared and get it back open for traffic,” said Estep.

For those traveling to see loved ones this Christmas, the WVDOH asks drivers to stay back 100 feet from plows and salt trucks and pass with caution.

