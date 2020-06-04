Live Now
WV cumulative percent positive test results rate drops back below 2%

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

(AP GRAPHICSBANK) Coronavirus West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive results rate is listed at 1.97%.

As of 10 a.m., June 4, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 106,049 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,092 total cases, 1,399 recoveries and 78 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases (listed as Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (321/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (197/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (47/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

