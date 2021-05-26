WV delegate pleads not guilty to charges from Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – This morning, former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans appeared in the U.S District Court in Washington D.C. where he was formally arraigned today for new charges in the U.S. Capitol insurrection case.

On Jan. 6, the elected official live-streamed himself protesting the U.S. Capitol Building. Evans was originally charged with one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Now, he is federally charged on two more counts.

“We would like to get a not guilty plea, that on behalf of my client. And we waive the reading of the information,” Attorney David Tyson said.

Evans is also charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building as well as parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capital building. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts today.

The judge has requested a speedy trial and the hearing will take place on June 25 at 2 pm.