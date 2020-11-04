WV Democrats soul-searching after rough Election Day results

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Democrats took a real beating, especially in legislative races, and now many in the party are worried about their future in the Mountain State. Republicans will have a 76 to 24 majority in the House of Delegates. The GOP will have a 23 to 11 margin in the State Senate. And Republicans, now control all six seats on the Board of Public Works, including governor and treasurer. Experts say the change in voting patterns reflects a national trend.

“Republicans, one of their strongholds, were white male suburban voters. Those voters are trending more and more Democratic. One of the Democratic strongholds had always been, white voters without a college degree. Those voters are trending more and more Republican,” said Professor Brad Deel, Political Analyst – University of Charleston.

In West Virginia, only 17% of voters are college graduates, underscoring the voting change here. Meanwhile, rank and file Democrats are frustrated that Republicans have been able to “demonize” Mountain State Democrats by linking them to national figures such as Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders, who are not popular here.

“I think it is unfortunate that we have let others define us and tied us too much to national politics when really, all politics is local. We’re about protecting working people, making people safe on the worksite, you know protecting a living wage,” said Del. Mike Pushkin. (D) Kanawha.

Delegate Pushkin congratulated Republicans on their big wins but hopes they will find common ground on some issues with Democrats.

“Another big factor for Democrats is voter registration. Democrats used to have a 2-to-1 margin over Republicans in West Virginia, but now the two major parties are dead even. Also, one-fourth of West Virginia voters, now register as independent,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

