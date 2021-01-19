WV Dept. of Veterans Assistance Cabinet Secretary Dennis Davis dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Dennis Davis has died, according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

“He could be tough, but every time you saw him you wanted to just gravitate to him because of his smile and his warmth,” Justice said. “I thought the entire world of this man.”

The governor says Davis’s work had a profound impact on 137,000 veterans across the Mountain State. Davis was a U.S. Army Veteran and a former director of West Virginia Workforce Development. He began his military service as a member of the ROTC at West Virginia State University in 1959. He was also a teacher and executive with Kanawha County Schools for 29 years.

He was appointed as Cabinet Secretary in Jan. 2017 by Justice.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend, Dennis Davis, Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. We extend our deepest condolences to his loving wife Margaret and their five children. As a U.S. Army Veteran and a lifelong resident of Institute, Dennis truly exemplified what it means to be a proud West Virginian and American. Dennis came from a family of Veterans and used his career as Cabinet Secretary to serve his fellow Veterans across the Mountain State. He worked closely with my team and the entire West Virginia delegation over the years, always putting service above self and our Veterans best interest above politics. He was a joy to work with and to know as a friend. I am so deeply proud of what West Virginians like Dennis have achieved and what they will continue to accomplish for the cause of freedom. Dennis is part of an incredible legacy of excellence, bravely serving our nation and paying it forward to his fellow Veterans. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – WV)