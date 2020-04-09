WV DHHR: 485 total COVID-19 cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says as of 10:00 a.m., on April 9, 2020, the state has tested 12,934 residents for COVID-19, with 485 positive cases, 12,449 negative tests and four deaths.

The WV DHHR says these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (14), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (74), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), *Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department, according to the WV DHHR. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

The WV DHHR says case surveillance at the local health department level may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories