WV DHHR announces 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 10, 2020, the state has confirmed 38 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The WV DHHR says 15,101 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 574 positive cases, 14,527 negative tests and five deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR will report to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

The WV DHHR says there may be delays in reporting cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (89), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (21), Fayette (3), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (8), Mineral (3), Monongalia (78), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

The WV DHHR says case surveillance at the local health department level may later reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including new information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here, according to the WV DHHR.

