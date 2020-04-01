WV DHHR confirms 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 29 new cases of novel COVID-19 have been officially reported to the state, making West Virginia’s total positive case count 191.

As of April 1, 2020, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 191 positive, 4,384 negative and one death. according to the WV DHHR.

Cases confirmed per county include Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

The WV DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn provides official case numbers to the CDC. Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. Commercial and private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, contributing to the delay in official reporting.

The WVDHHR says as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For the most up to date information, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found on the website.

