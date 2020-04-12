WV DHHR confirms 593 COVID-19 cases in state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., April 12, there have been 16,124 residents tested for COVID-19, with 593 positive, 15,531 negative and six deaths.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Confirmed cases per county include four in Barbour, 92 in Berkeley, one in Boone, one in Braxton, three in Brooke, 22 in Cabell, two in Fayette, three in Greenbrier, four in Hampshire, seven in Hancock, two in Hardy, 28 in Harrison, 23 in Jackson, 49 in Jefferson, 83 in Kanawha, two in Lewis, eight in Logan, 32 in Marion, six in Marshall, eight in Mason, five in McDowell, eight in Mercer, four in Mineral, 81 in Monongalia, one in Monroe, six in Morgan, two in Nicholas, 21 in Ohio, one in Pendleton, one in Pleasants, six in Preston, 11 in Putnam, five in Raleigh, four in Randolph, two in Roane, one in Summers, three in Taylor, four in Tucker, three in Tyler, three in Upshur, 17 in Wayne, three in Wetzel, two in Wirt, 18 in Wood and one in Wyoming.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

