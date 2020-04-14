WV DHHR confirms 640 total positive cases of coronavirus in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says as of 10:00 a.m., on April 14, 2020, the state confirms seven new cases of coronavirus in the state since the evening of Monday, April 13, 2020.

According to the WV DHHR, the state has received 17,038 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 640 positive cases, 16,398 negative tests and a total of nine deaths.

These are considered the official numbers reported to the state which will be reported to the CDC, the WV DHHR says. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department, according to the WV DHHR. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (100), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (25), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (52), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (21), Wyoming (1).

The WV DHHR says continuing case surveillance at the local health department level may reveal those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including new information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The WV DHHR says the number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

