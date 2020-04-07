WV DHHR confirms 67 new COVID-19 cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 67 new cases of the coronavirus have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 412.

As of April 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 412 positive cases, 11,647 negative tests and four deaths.

Counties in the Mountain State with confirmed cases include Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).

The WV DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The WV DHHR says delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

The department also says a new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

