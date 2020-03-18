West Virginia DHHR confirms second COVID-19 case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed the second case of novel coronavirus disease in the state. Both positive cases are travel related.

The individual is from Mercer County and is being treated at home. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released at this time.

As of March 18, at 7:30 p.m., West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 148 residents for COVID-19, with 143 results coming back negative and 3 tests pending.

Now that COVID-19 testing is expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, DHHR is only reporting those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab. All positive results obtained by commercial laboratories are reportable to DHHR and are included in the positive case counts.

An information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 has been established. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories