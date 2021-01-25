WV DHHR launches COVID-19 vaccine sign-up portal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians now have a new way to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Monday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources launched their online portal for vaccine appointment sign-ups.

This comes as county health departments across the state have been struggling for weeks to keep up with the demand for vaccination appointments. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department even had their call center crash due to the high call volume last week.

Once someone registers in the portal, they will be put on a list and contacted by their local health department.

“We’re really trying to fix two problems. Give the health departments a little breathing room so that they can do what they do best which is the healthcare, vaccinations themselves, etc.,” said Sec. Bill Crouch with WV DHHR, “But also give the citizens a way to get registered so they know they are in the queue. They know they are going to get registered when their time comes and not have to worry about calling back over and over and over.”

If you’re already on a list to be vaccinated by your local health department, then you don’t need to re-register.

To pre-register for your COVID-19 vaccination, click here.