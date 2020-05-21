WV DHHR program helps temporarily uninsured children get vaccines

CHARLESTON, WV, (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health is providing free vaccines to eligible children from birth through 18 years-old through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

The Bureau says uninsured and other VFC-eligible children may receive free vaccines at more than 420 participating provider sites.

“Maintaining regular preventive care is extremely important, particularly during childhood,” says Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “We know vaccination is one of the best ways parents can protect children from 16 potentially harmful diseases. The Vaccines for Children program helps ensure West Virginia’s children will not miss vaccinations due to loss of insurance coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To be eligible for the VFC program families must meet one of the following requirements:

Medicaid-eligible

Uninsured

American Indian or Alaskan Native

Underinsured (children with insurance which does not cover vaccines)

“If children fall behind on vaccinations during the pandemic, we could face a second crisis with an outbreak of vaccine-preventable disease,” says Dr. Slemp. “I urge parents and guardians to contact their child’s medical provider to stay on schedule with recommended vaccinations.”

To learn more about the VFC program, click here or call DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology and Preventive Services hotline at 1-800-642-3634.

