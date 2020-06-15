1  of  2
WV DHHR releases latest pandemic statistics

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 1.74%.

As of 10 a.m., June 15, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 131,875 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,298 total cases, 1,585 recoveries and 88 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (369/18), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (70/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (21/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (47/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (10/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).

