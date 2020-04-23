WV DHHR releases orders setting additional data reporting, publishing guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health announced they have filed two orders to implement additional measures regarding the reporting and publishing of COVID-19 data.

The bureau says the rule changes will allow for the collection of additional data to assist in the implementation of public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19. Officials say that one order will require the reporting of any COVID-19 positive individual who died with the disease and another order gives DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health the ability to publicly identify long-term care facilities with COVID-19 positive cases among residents and/or employees.

“These orders align with Governor Jim Justice’s efforts to gather and report important data that will help in the implementation of public health programs to control the spread of COVID-19,” says Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “The rule changes also allow for a more comprehensive dashboard report which will include nursing home cases. We hope to share that very soon.”

Both rules went into effect April 22, 2020.

