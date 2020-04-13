WV DHHR reports new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) says as of 10:00 a.m., on April 13, 2020, 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported since 5 p.m. Sunday.

So far, the state has tested 16,655 residents for the virus, with 626 positive cases, 16,029 negative tests and nine deaths. The WV DHHR says the ninth COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year old male from Ohio County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family for their loss,” Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR says.

The WV DHHR says these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

According to the WV DHHR, delays may be experienced with reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus include Barbour (4), Berkeley (97), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (29), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (18), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

Case surveillance at the local health department level may reveal those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, the WV DHHR says.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including new information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

