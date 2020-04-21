WV DHHR reports six new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since yesterday.

The WV DHHR reports 22,763 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 914 positive cases, 21,849 negative tests, 290 total recoveries and 26 deaths as of 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR will report to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays in reporting cases and deaths may be experienced from the local health department to the state health department, the WV DHHR says. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (134), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (91), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

