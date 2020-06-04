WV DHHR: Roane County reports first COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive result rate is currently listed at 1.97%.

As of 5 p.m., June 4, 2020, 106,535 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,102 total cases, 599 of which are active, 1,424 recoveries and 79 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 62-year old male from Roane County. “It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of another West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (322/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (228/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

