WV DHHR sets up free COVID-19 testing sites after Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be offering free COVID-19 testing following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those who have been out of town and want to get tested can stop by the following locations:

Friday Nov. 27:

Cabell County 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue in Huntington



Saturday, Nov. 28:

Jackson County 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South in Ripley



Monday, Nov. 30:

Berkeley County 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street in Martinsburg 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way in Martinsburg

Boone County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive in Danville

Hampshire County 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way in Romney

Jefferson County 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Health Department front parking lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road in Kearneysville 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shepherd University in the parking lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive in Shepherdstown

Marshall County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street in Moundsville

Ohio County 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane in Valley Grove 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue in Wheeling 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street in Wheeling

Wirt County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle in Elizabeth, WV (click here for pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wood County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike in Mineral Wells (click here for pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street in Pineville



Health officials have urged West Virginians to avoid holiday travel as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and several states have implemented travel restrictions for those coming in from other states.

If you have traveled for the holidays, and plan to get tested when you return home, visit the WV DHHR’s website for more information on free COVID-19 testing.