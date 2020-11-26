WV DHHR sets up free COVID-19 testing sites after Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be offering free COVID-19 testing following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Those who have been out of town and want to get tested can stop by the following locations:
Friday Nov. 27:
- Cabell County
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue in Huntington
Saturday, Nov. 28:
- Jackson County
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South in Ripley
Monday, Nov. 30:
- Berkeley County
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street in Martinsburg
- 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way in Martinsburg
- Boone County
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive in Danville
- Hampshire County
- 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way in Romney
- Jefferson County
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Health Department front parking lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road in Kearneysville
- 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shepherd University in the parking lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive in Shepherdstown
- Marshall County
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street in Moundsville
- Ohio County
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane in Valley Grove
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue in Wheeling
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street in Wheeling
- Wirt County
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle in Elizabeth, WV (click here for pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
- Wood County
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike in Mineral Wells (click here for pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
- Wyoming County
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street in Pineville
Health officials have urged West Virginians to avoid holiday travel as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and several states have implemented travel restrictions for those coming in from other states.
If you have traveled for the holidays, and plan to get tested when you return home, visit the WV DHHR’s website for more information on free COVID-19 testing.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.