WV DHHR to issue one-time payment to TANF recipients

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Children and Families is issuing a one-time $500 payment to current recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, known as WV WORKS, as part of the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19, according to the WV DHHR.

“This payment will provide low-income families with additional financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic and may be used to supplement monthly living expenses or other needs of the family,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

WV WORKS provides monthly cash assistance for qualifying families. The one-time payment will not count against other DHHR benefits, according to the WV DHHR. The payment will be issued to families who were active in the WV WORKS program in March 2020 and eligible to continue participation in April 2020. Payments will begin processing on April 14, 2020.

For additional information, call DHHR’s Customer Services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.

