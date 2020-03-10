WV DHHR warns of SNAP benefits phone scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says it has been made aware of a telephone scam that may be targeting its customers. Reports have been received of people receiving telephone calls stating that their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are closing and asking the individual to respond by pressing a number “if they wish to continue receiving benefits.”

The DHHR stresses it does not utilize telephone calls to notify people of the closing of benefits. Any official notification about case reviews or redeterminations will be sent via regular U.S. mail. The DHHR says its customers should not give out information over the telephone or engage with this type of caller.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he encourages SNAP beneficiaries and all West Virginians to never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. He also says to never agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account.

“This most recent scam preys upon some of our state’s most vulnerable populations and is further proof that there is no limit to how low scammers will go to steal people’s information and potentially ruin their lives,” Morrisey says. “Folks can never be too cautious, and this most recent scam only serves to illustrate that point.”

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, call the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-368-8808. For more information regarding DHHR benefits, contact DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

