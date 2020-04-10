WV DHHR: West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to total of 536

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the case has 13 new cases of COVID-19 as of 10:00 a.m., this morning April 10, 2020. The WV DHHR reports 14,537 residents tested for COVID-19, with 536 positive, 14,001 negative and five deaths.

Delays may be experienced with local health departments reporting cases to the state health department, according to the WV DHHR. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (83), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (20), Jefferson (44), Kanawha (74), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (6), Mason (6), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (16), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).

These are considered official numbers reported to the state which will be reported to the CDC, the WV DHHR says. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

The WV DHHR says case surveillance at the local health department level may reveal that people tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. For example, the WV DHHR says this happened with cases reported yesterday in Harrison, Jefferson and Mason counties.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information, according to the WV DHHR. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories