WV Division of Natural Resources receives hundreds of bear complaints

BECKLEY, WV (AP) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has received hundreds of complaints about bear activity this year.

The agency says bears have been seen looking for food in backyards, suburban neighborhoods and busy cities. They say residents should remove food and other items that draw bears from outside their homes.

Officials advise taking down bird feeders, squirrel feeders and deer feeders and say to store livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building. Other tips include not leaving pet food outside overnight, and keeping trash cans in a building until the morning of pickup.

