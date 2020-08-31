WV DMV extends driver’s licenses through end of 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If your driver’s license has expired since the COVID-19 pandemic began, you have a few more months to renew it.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today Monday, Aug. 31 they are extending expiration dates until the end of the year.

DMV officials say expiration dates from March 1 and later are extended until Dec. 31, 2020. This includes any driver’s license, instruction permit, graduated license (level 1, 2, or 3) or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). It also includes West Virginia Identification cards.

Vehicle transactions are not included with the extension and still expire Sept. 30, according to the DMV.

The DMV encourages West Virginians to use the DMV’s online services at dmv.wv.gov to renew online. Local kiosks can also be used. Appointments for changes to driver’s licenses and ID cards or issuing a driver’s license or ID card may be made on the DMV website or by calling 304-558-3938.

